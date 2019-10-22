UrduPoint.com
DC For Use Of Modern Technology To Eradicate Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order at his office, he said that the protection of life, property and honor of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilize all its energies to this effect.

The Commissioner said that peace was essential for the development,prosperity and promotion of economic activities. Adding that progress and uplift of society was closely linked to the provision of justice.

