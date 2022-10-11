UrduPoint.com

DC For Utilization Of All Available Resources To Ensure Quality Education

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 08:27 PM

DC for utilization of all available resources to ensure quality education

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasr Ullah Khan on Tuesday directed for utilization of all available resources for provision of quality education and success of the enrollment campaign in the district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasr Ullah Khan on Tuesday directed for utilization of all available resources for provision of quality education and success of the enrollment campaign in the district.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of District Steering Committee for Education held here in his office which was attended by Assistant Commissioners, District Monitoring Officer and officers of District Education Department.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was briefed about the performance of Education Department, enrollment campaign, performance indicators and other steps taken for provision of quality education in the district.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner said all possible steps should be taken to enroll maximum children in the schools, adding, it would not only help ensuring provision of education to children but also help to improve the literacy rate of the district.

He said today's children were the future of the society and we all should play our due role for educating our future. He said provision of education opportunities was the right of each child and special steps should be taken in this regard.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the passion of officers, staffers and teachers who performed well on the basis of performance indicators, hoping that they would continue their good performance.

Similarly, he also directed those having unsatisfactory performance to improve their performance.

He said the provincial government was taking various steps for bringing new inventions in the education system and ensuring quality education. He stressed upon the teachers and education officers to play their due role for achievements of the targets.

Related Topics

Education All Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.