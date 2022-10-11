DC for utilization of all available resources to ensure quality education

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasr Ullah Khan on Tuesday directed for utilization of all available resources for provision of quality education and success of the enrollment campaign in the district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasr Ullah Khan on Tuesday directed for utilization of all available resources for provision of quality education and success of the enrollment campaign in the district.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of District Steering Committee for Education held here in his office which was attended by Assistant Commissioners, District Monitoring Officer and officers of District Education Department.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was briefed about the performance of Education Department, enrollment campaign, performance indicators and other steps taken for provision of quality education in the district.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner said all possible steps should be taken to enroll maximum children in the schools, adding, it would not only help ensuring provision of education to children but also help to improve the literacy rate of the district.

He said today's children were the future of the society and we all should play our due role for educating our future. He said provision of education opportunities was the right of each child and special steps should be taken in this regard.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the passion of officers, staffers and teachers who performed well on the basis of performance indicators, hoping that they would continue their good performance.

Similarly, he also directed those having unsatisfactory performance to improve their performance.

He said the provincial government was taking various steps for bringing new inventions in the education system and ensuring quality education. He stressed upon the teachers and education officers to play their due role for achievements of the targets.