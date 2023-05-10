UrduPoint.com

DC For Utilization Of All Available Resources In Completion Of Welfare Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Wednesday has directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources for the timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

While chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, he directed the officers concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting progress of the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and a strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

