DC For Utilization Of All Resources For Peaceful Conduct Of Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nasarullah Khan on Monday said the district administration in D.I.Khan was committed for peaceful conduct of Muharram and all available resources would be utilized for the purpose

The deputy commissioner also inspected the routes of the mourners' processions and the security measures taken at the main Imam Bargah and other Imam Bargahs.

He asked the field staff to leave no stone unturned for protection of the lives and property of the mourners during the holy month.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Najam ul Hasnain Liaquat said that the foolproof security arrangements would be made for mourners during Muharram and all resources would be utilized to maintain the law and order situation across the district.

He asked the circle officers and SHOs to obtain clearance certificates from the owners of shops, houses, hotels, inns, etc in the routes of processions.

He said that during Muharram, no anti-social elements would be allowed to stray near the congregations and processions.

The DPO said the wall-chalking, hatred speeches, use of loud speaker and display of arms would be ban during Muharram.

He said CCTV cameras would be installed at the routes of processions. Besides, Snipers would be deployed at different buildings on these routes, he added.

