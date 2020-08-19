UrduPoint.com
DC For Utilization Of All Resources To Provide Secure, Clean Environment During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the Assistant Commissioners to utilize all resources for completing arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram so that mourners could be provided a secure and clean environment.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said a district control room with telephone number 0229900570 would be established at his office, which will remain operational round the clock from first to 10th of Muharram.

The assistant commissioners were asked to set up control rooms at their respective Talukas to facilitate the mourners during Muharram-ul-Haram .

DC also warned that no negligence would be tolerated and action will be taken against those who would be found negligent in discharging their responsibilities during Muharram.

