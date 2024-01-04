DC for utilizing all resources to make anti-polio campaign successful

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to use available resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful being started from January 8.

Appreciating the outstanding performance of Sukkur division in the previous campaigns, he directed us to make a good strategy for the upcoming campaign.

He was addressing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, DHO, representatives of the World Health Organization and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner while speaking on the occasion said that joint efforts will have to be made to eradicate the dangerous disease of polio and no obstacle will be tolerated in completing this national cause.