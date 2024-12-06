DC For Utilizing All Resources To Make Programme “Suthra Punjab” Successful
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
NOWSHEHRAN VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday said the district administration would utilize all resources to make Programme “Suthra Punjab” successful.
He stated this while visiting the cleanliness of various areas under the Programme.
The Programme had been started under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister to ensure a healthy environment in rural and urban areas of the province, he added.
The DC directed the shopkeepers to avoid throwing waste on roads and burning it.
APP/mud
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 91,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
DC visits KSC2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed3 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Maj Shabbir Sharif12 minutes ago
-
BISP releases latest survey report23 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting citizens' rights online: Senator Afnanullah Khan42 minutes ago
-
10th meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board held at Khushal Khan Khattak Univesity52 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims life1 hour ago
-
Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day floral spectacle pulls huge crowds1 hour ago
-
PFA issued warnings to 6169 outlets in Nov1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down1 hour ago
-
Punjab citizens hail CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Model Cart Initiative' as a game-changer2 hours ago