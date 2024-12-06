Open Menu

DC For Utilizing All Resources To Make Programme “Suthra Punjab” Successful

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

NOWSHEHRAN VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday said the district administration would utilize all resources to make Programme “Suthra Punjab” successful.

He stated this while visiting the cleanliness of various areas under the Programme.

The Programme had been started under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister to ensure a healthy environment in rural and urban areas of the province, he added.

The DC directed the shopkeepers to avoid throwing waste on roads and burning it.

APP/mud

