DC for utilizing all available resources to make anti-polio campaign successful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad has said the next week long anti-polio campaign in the district will be commenced from January 8. A total of 2,869 teams will be on duty to administer vaccine to more than 98,560 children up to five years of age, he said.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee in which Additional Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers were also present.

The DC ordered for utilizing all the available resources to make the campaign fully successful.