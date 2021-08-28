DC for zero tolerance policy against lockdown violators

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to launch zero tolerance policy against violators of lockdown in order to control coronavirus spread.

In a directive issued here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) would be treated with iron hands.

He said that government ensuring strict measures for controlling deadly virus from spreading. He said that shopkeepers would not be allowed to open their shops on Friday and Saturday.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi urged citizens to follow coronavirus SOPs and get vaccinated as early as possible in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Later, the officers of district administration visited different markets of the city and issued warning to various shopkeepers.