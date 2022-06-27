DC for zigzag technology at brick kilns

A meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Prevention of Forced Labor was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in his office on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Prevention of Forced Labor was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by members of District Vigilance Committee and officers of other concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner directed the officer of the Environment Department to ensure the use of ZigZag technology in the existing brick kilns in the district to keep the environment clean. Legal action should be taken in case of any violation.

He said that the minimum wage has been fixed at Rs. 25,000 by the government and its implementation should be ensured. Assistant Director Labor Muhammad Amin said that no case of forced labor has been reported during May 2022 and steps are being taken to eradicate child labor. A Social Security Department official said work has been started to issue cards to workers.