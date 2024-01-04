DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign in Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration formally inaugurated the seven-day polio eradication campaign in Khyber district. Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, commenced the campaign by administering polio drops to children here on Thursday

The campaign formally starts from January 8 in which polio teams will administer drops to children at their doorsteps.

A meeting of the District Committee for Polio Eradication, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, took place in the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed, Dr Osman Afridi from the Health Department, representatives from international health organizations, the police, and other officials attended the meeting.

The session included comprehensive briefings on the campaign, security for polio teams, awareness, arrangements, refusal cases, and other related matters.

The seven-day polio eradication campaign in Khyber District, targeting over 228,000 children through 945 polio teams, will continue until January 14.

The district administration of Khyber appeals to the public to cooperate with health teams during the polio eradication campaign.

They urge parents to ensure their children receive polio drops from health teams, contributing to preventing lifelong disability.

The Deputy Commissioner said that collaboration is essential for the complete elimination of polio from the Khyber District.