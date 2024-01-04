Open Menu

DC Formally Inaugurate Polio Eradication Campaign In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:37 PM

DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign in Khyber

The district administration formally inaugurated the seven-day polio eradication campaign in Khyber district. Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, commenced the campaign by administering polio drops to children here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district administration formally inaugurated the seven-day polio eradication campaign in Khyber district. Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, commenced the campaign by administering polio drops to children here on Thursday.

The campaign formally starts from January 8 in which polio teams will administer drops to children at their doorsteps.

A meeting of the District Committee for Polio Eradication, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, took place in the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed, Dr Osman Afridi from the Health Department, representatives from international health organizations, the police, and other officials attended the meeting.

The session included comprehensive briefings on the campaign, security for polio teams, awareness, arrangements, refusal cases, and other related matters.

The seven-day polio eradication campaign in Khyber District, targeting over 228,000 children through 945 polio teams, will continue until January 14.

The district administration of Khyber appeals to the public to cooperate with health teams during the polio eradication campaign.

They urge parents to ensure their children receive polio drops from health teams, contributing to preventing lifelong disability.

The Deputy Commissioner said that collaboration is essential for the complete elimination of polio from the Khyber District.

Related Topics

Police Polio January Afridi From

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

7 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

7 minutes ago
 Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kill ..

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kills senior commander

7 minutes ago
 Traffic police create awareness about driving in f ..

Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

7 minutes ago
 HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended ..

HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended health educational Institution ..

6 minutes ago
 SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthles ..

SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthless deforestation in winter seas ..

6 minutes ago
Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtun ..

Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6 minutes ago
 15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

6 minutes ago
 Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

6 minutes ago
 LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

35 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

39 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan