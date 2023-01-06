DC formally inaugurates E-stamp paper

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf on Friday formally inaugurated the issuance of E-stamp paper in the district here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :As per the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf on Friday formally inaugurated the issuance of E-stamp paper in the district here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Sub Registrar Kohat and Revenue officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that with issuance of e-stamp paper would replace the old stamp paper and those would not be valid any further, adding that it would ensure transparency in resolution of disputes of property, purchase and sale, along with determining the correct value of the property and eliminating forgery and fraud.

He said the e-stamp paper could be verified online.