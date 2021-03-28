UrduPoint.com
DC Forms Committee To Probe Into Tyre-factory Incident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

DC forms committee to probe into tyre-factory incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has constituted a 5-member inquiry committee to probe into fire incident in a tyre-factory in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that fire was erupted in the boiler of a tyre-factory situated at Jaranwala Road near Makkoana which caused killing one worker and burn injuries to five others.

The DC took notice of the incident and formed a five-member inquiry committee.

He also directed the inquiry committee to submit its report within a week so that the responsible could be taken to task.

The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General (convener of the committee),Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala, DO Industries, DO Environment and DO Civil Defense.

More Stories From Pakistan

