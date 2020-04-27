DC forms committee to resolve problems of new colonies, developers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has set up a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas to look into the problems of new colonies and developers which would visit the colonies every fortnight and submit a report.

In this regard, he presided over a meeting in his office in which President Real Estate Developers Association Hassan Syed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas and MOP Noman Ahmed were also present.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the committee to ensure the availability of all necessary facilities in the colonies and town adding that colonies should not be sanctioned without standard development works of mosques, parks, cemeteries, water supply and sewerage to help in meeting future challenges.

He also directed not to include government land in the colonies and also to ensure standard construction of link roads. He clarified that sale of private housing schemes should not be allowed without final approval and government dues.

Deputy Commissioner said that the sewerage should be completed in proper way in the housing schemes and rules and regulations should also be finalized for linking this system with the system of Corporation and town Committees.

He assured that the problems of the Developers Association would be resolved on priority basis but urged the developers to help in eradicating the trend of substandard and inconsistent construction in housing schemes.