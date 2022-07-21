DC forms committee to tackle electricity theft

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat here on Thursday directed to take strict action against the electricity thieves with the cooperation of district administration, PESCO and police.

He chaired a meeting regarding the prevention of electricity theft and non-payment of dues.

It was informed in the meeting that the increase in loadshedding period was due to electricity theft and non-payment of dues.

The deputy commissioner issuing instructions to take strict action against electricity thieves also formed a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters to tackle the issue in district.

The committee members will include representatives of XEN WAPDA Rural Division/Urban Division, Special Branch, and Police.

The committee will implement its action across the district and strict action will be taken against electricity theft/Kunda mafia, commercial use of domestic electricity, tampering with meters and non-payment of electricity dues.

In the meeting Executive Engineer Rural Division WAPDA, Executive Engineer Urban Division WAPDA, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Representative of Police and Special Branch participated.