DC Forms Committees To Probe Into Fire Tragedy In Montgomery Bazaar Plaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday constituted two committees to probe into fire tragedy in Montgomery Bazaar which claimed seven lives in addition to inflicting burn injuries to four others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday constituted two committees to probe into fire tragedy in Montgomery Bazaar which claimed seven lives in addition to inflicting burn injuries to four others.

He constituted a 7-member investigation committee comprising of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Abad, Executive Engineer Buildings (EEB) Sara Qamar, Electrical Engineer Building Department Zafar Abbas, Civil Defense Officer (CDO) Mahmood Gill and three representatives of business community and directed to present the report within 10 days.

Similarly, he also formed 10-member course correction committee comprising of Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood, CEO Fesco Bashir Ahmad, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, District Emergency Officer Ehtsham Wahla, DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, EEB Sara Qamar, CDO Mahmood Gill and three representatives of Anjuman Tajran and directed it to compile a comprehensive report regarding fire safety measures in the plaza, installation of transformer, electricity wires, etc.

Meanwhile, the DC held a meeting with traders at Chowk Clock Tower and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over tragic fire incident in Montgomery Bazaar plaza.

He appealed the traders' community to cooperate with the committees so that responsibility could be fixed for averting such incidents in future.

