DC forms flour mills monitoring committees at tehsil level

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has formed special Flour Mills Monitoring Committees at Tehsil level in light of the orders of the Punjab Government to monitor the quantity of wheat being supplied to each flour mill on daily basis.

According to the district administration spokesman, the committees would oversee other measures to ensure supply of flour in the open market.

He informed that the concerned assistant commissioner of each tehsil would be the convener of the Flour Mills Monitoring Committee while the concerned assistant food controller would be the secretary of the committee.

The committee members included food grain inspector, price control magistrate and assistant director agriculture extension, he added.

The committees set up at the tehsil level would review that how many bags of flour each mill was producing daily besides checking the details of flour bags being provided to the dealers by each flour mill, he said, adding that the committees would also address the complaints of the citizens regarding the availability of flour bags.

The committees would compile their reports on daily basis which would be sent to the DC office and other departments concerned.