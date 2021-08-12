DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage of Muharram events

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to remain in contact with media reporters of district Shaheed Benazirabad during Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on the directives of Sindh Government on Thursday has formed Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi. Deputy Director Information SBA Ghulam Abbas Goraho and Deputy Superintendent Police City Nawabshah would be the members of this Committee.

The Media Management Committee would ensure impartial and transparent reporting of all Muharram events including Majalis and mourning processions, however they would not be permitted to use Drone cameras, Belly Cam and Cod-copters.

The Committee would also keep strict vigil on printed material based on hatred spreading. The Committee would release any news items confirmed by district administration and police in case of occurrence of any untoward incidence to avoid release of un-confirmed news item. For this purpose, the Committee would remain in close contact with media representatives for coverage of processions and majalis.