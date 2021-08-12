UrduPoint.com

DC Forms Media Management Committee For Coverage Of Muharram Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:03 PM

DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage of Muharram events

In order to remain in contact with media reporters of district Shaheed Benazirabad during Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on the directives of Sindh Government on Thursday has formed Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to remain in contact with media reporters of district Shaheed Benazirabad during Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on the directives of Sindh Government on Thursday has formed Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi. Deputy Director Information SBA Ghulam Abbas Goraho and Deputy Superintendent Police City Nawabshah would be the members of this Committee.

The Media Management Committee would ensure impartial and transparent reporting of all Muharram events including Majalis and mourning processions, however they would not be permitted to use Drone cameras, Belly Cam and Cod-copters.

The Committee would also keep strict vigil on printed material based on hatred spreading. The Committee would release any news items confirmed by district administration and police in case of occurrence of any untoward incidence to avoid release of un-confirmed news item. For this purpose, the Committee would remain in close contact with media representatives for coverage of processions and majalis.

Related Topics

Sindh Drone Police Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Media All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Iraqi authorities urged to issue 15-day visa to Pa ..

Iraqi authorities urged to issue 15-day visa to Pakistani religious tourists

2 minutes ago
 PTI led govt to address problems of common man wit ..

PTI led govt to address problems of common man with missionary zeal: AJK Prime M ..

2 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive begins at Lahore GPO

Tree plantation drive begins at Lahore GPO

2 minutes ago
 Govt should declare Independence Day as 'National ..

Govt should declare Independence Day as 'National Plantation Day'

2 minutes ago
 SBP, FPCCI to work together for sustainable growth ..

SBP, FPCCI to work together for sustainable growth, digitization

9 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs Aman Committee meeting

DC Abbottabad chairs Aman Committee meeting

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.