DC Forms Media Management Committee For Coverage Of Muharram Event

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 07:06 PM

DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage of Muharram event

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has formed a Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi on the directives to remain in contact with representatives of media for Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has formed a Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi on the directives to remain in contact with representatives of media for Muharram.

The committee would comprise on Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorayo and Deputy Superintendent Police City Nawabshah Shah Habibur Rehman Lashari .

The committee would ensure impartial and transparent reporting during the Muharram -ul- Harram and apart from that committee would also keep a tight eye on printing and distribution of hatred creating religious material.

In the event of any untoward incidence, the committee would also release news items duly verified by district administration and police in order to avoid release of any unauthorized news.

The committee would remain in close contact during the coverage of Majalis and mourning processions.

Meanwhile all tv channels and media reporters would not be permitted to cover Majalis and processions through drone cameras, belly cams and quad-copters.

