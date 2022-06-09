DC gets additional charge of DG HDA

The Sindh Chief Secretary has assigned the additional charge of BPS-20 Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to BPS-19 Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Chief Secretary has assigned the additional charge of BPS-20 Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to BPS-19 Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, the DC would hold the charge of the DG HDA in addition to his duty of the DC.

The post of the DG HDA has remained vacant for almost 3 weeks since former DG Mohammad Sohail was transferred to Malir Development Authority.

The Sindh Government posted Murtaza Shaikh as the DG HDA last month but he did not assume the charge.