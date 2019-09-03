UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Ghotki Asks ACs, Mukhtiarkars To Visit Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:45 PM

DC Ghotki asks ACs, Mukhtiarkars to visit markets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki Khalid Saleem has directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki Khalid Saleem has directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review prescribed price control mechanism for monitoring supply, demand and prices of essential items in the district at his office on Tuesday.

The DC Ghotki said that the collusion of profiteers and hoarders will have to be eliminated.

He said that a complete implementation of the prescribed pricecontrol mechanism should be ensured.

Related Topics

Visit Price Ghotki Market

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges effective implementation of Muh ..

40 seconds ago

PARC recommends 07 new rice verities for commercia ..

42 seconds ago

Matric, FA admissions, September 4 last day: Allam ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Court Sentences Man to 2 Years in Jail Ove ..

47 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gives last cha ..

4 minutes ago

'Polio whatsapp helpline' established to serve peo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.