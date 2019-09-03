DC Ghotki asks ACs, Mukhtiarkars to visit markets

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki Khalid Saleem has directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki Khalid Saleem has directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review prescribed price control mechanism for monitoring supply, demand and prices of essential items in the district at his office on Tuesday.

The DC Ghotki said that the collusion of profiteers and hoarders will have to be eliminated.

He said that a complete implementation of the prescribed pricecontrol mechanism should be ensured.