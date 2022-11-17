UrduPoint.com

DC Ghotki Chairs Meeting Of Price Control

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 07:24 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take action against profiteers and ensure that people get food commodities at officially prescribed rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a price control review meeting which was attended by assistant commissioners, officials of the food department and other concerned.

The deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to play their role with due diligence and ensure essential commodities at notified prices.

