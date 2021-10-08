DC Ghotki chairs meeting over anti Polio drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Abdullah Usman Chachar has directed the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy to get 100 percent results during upcoming 3-days polio eradication campaign.

The health officers should also seek cooperation of the transporters through the representatives of the transporter association so that anti-polio drops could also be administered to children up to five years of ages in buses, wagons and vans.

DC issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee which was held on Friday at DC office.

He also asked the police officers of the district to extend their full cooperation to vaccination teams while administering anti-polio drops at the bus stop as the children, coming to district from other districts of the country could be a source of prevailing polio virus.

The district health officers should also pay full attention to the transit points of the districts, he added.

The government would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication campaign and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he warned.