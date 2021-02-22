UrduPoint.com
DC Ghotki Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Monday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the DC office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Monday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the DC office.

Addressing the ceremony, Saleem asked the officials that they should carry out the plantation campaign in their respective departments.

"The trees make our environment pleasant and save us from pollution," he observed, adding that plantation was also Sadqa-e- Jariya.

He emphasised that not only trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off.

