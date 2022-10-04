DC Ghotki inspects cleanliness situation of district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Abdullah Usman visited different areas of the district on Tuesday and reviewed the sanitation situation for a healthy environment.

During the visit, the DC directed the municipal committee officers to immediately improve the sanitation situation as a clean environment was important for human health and provision of health facilities was their top priority.

During the visit, he directed the Department of Public Health Engineering to take proactive measures to improve the drainage system of the city to tackle the issues.

He said that no negligance would be tolerated in this regard.