UrduPoint.com

DC Ghotki Inspects Cleanliness Situation Of District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DC Ghotki inspects cleanliness situation of district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Abdullah Usman visited different areas of the district on Tuesday and reviewed the sanitation situation for a healthy environment.

During the visit, the DC directed the municipal committee officers to immediately improve the sanitation situation as a clean environment was important for human health and provision of health facilities was their top priority.

During the visit, he directed the Department of Public Health Engineering to take proactive measures to improve the drainage system of the city to tackle the issues.

He said that no negligance would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Visit Ghotki Top

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

13 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

57 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.