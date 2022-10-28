DC Ghotki visits fruits, vegetables market

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Abdullah Usman, has paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market in Mirpur Mathelo on Friday to monitor the rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken, to ensure the display of price lists for consumers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the price list of edibles was displayed in prominent places.