UrduPoint.com

DC Ghotki Visits Hospital To Inspect Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:13 PM

DC Ghotki visits hospital to inspect cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital

SUKUUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital.

During his visit, he checked the hygienic environment in different wards, toilets, hospital premises and lighting arrangements.

He expressed his disapproval over the deplorable and poor cleanliness conditions of lavatories, surgical and other wards.

DC also inquired from attendants and patients about the availability of medicines, which many of them complained were not available.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Deputy From Moldovan Ruling Party Calls for Adopti ..

Deputy From Moldovan Ruling Party Calls for Adoption of Resolution Against Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for Anti-Polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for Anti-Polio drive

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Taj colony to view drainage, sanitation ..

DC visits Taj colony to view drainage, sanitation situation

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding tort ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding torture during police custody

7 minutes ago
 China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRI ..

China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRICS

7 minutes ago
 Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special ..

Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special focus on 'economic diplomacy' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.