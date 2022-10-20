DC Ghotki visits hospital to inspect cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKUUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital.

During his visit, he checked the hygienic environment in different wards, toilets, hospital premises and lighting arrangements.

He expressed his disapproval over the deplorable and poor cleanliness conditions of lavatories, surgical and other wards.

DC also inquired from attendants and patients about the availability of medicines, which many of them complained were not available.