DC gives appreciation certificates to health professionals, officials

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Muhammad Salim on Tuesday distributed certificates of appreciation among Doctors, officers and staff of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) for rendering excellent services during anti-coronavirus campaign.

The DC lauded efforts of health professionals, officers and staff along with other departments in taking preventive measures against coronavirus and said the entire team has done a good job.

He said the provision of duties and services at all times was commendable.

He said the administration values those who perform departmental duties with passion and dedication.