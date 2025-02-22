DC Gives Away Dastak ID Cards To Citizens
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Maryam Ki Dastak program is underway in the Bahawalpur district, providing services to citizens at their doorsteps.
So far, 2,450 domicile certificates, 962 renewals of learner's driving licences, 770 renewals of regular driving licenses, and numerous birth certificates, marriage certificates, character certificates, and general police verification tasks have been completed through the Dastak application.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed Dastak ID cards for identification among the facilitators of the Maryam Ki Dastak program. The Deputy Commissioner stated services to be provided to citizens so that they can benefit from the Dastak services from the comfort of their homes.
