DC gives away financial assistance cheques

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with Chairman District Baitul Maal Committee Muhammad Haider Abbas Pirzada distributed relief checks worth Rs 888,000 among 111 deserving and needy individuals at Government Girls College Khairpur Tamewali.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas Shah, Director Social Welfare Sahar Sadiqqa, Deputy Director Muhammad Ishtiaq, Principal Government Girls College Professor Yasmeen Sikander, Vice Chairman District Baitul Maal Committee Professor Abdul Hameed, and member Muhammad Asif were present at the event.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the Punjab government is taking steps for the welfare of deserving individuals.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Sadiq informed that the provision of financial assistance checks to deserving individuals in the Khairpur Tamewali tehsil has been carried out in a transparent manner.

Deputy Director Muhammad Ishtiaq stated that on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, deserving individuals have been given financial assistance checks of 8,000 rupees each.