DC gives permission for 19 new petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 19 new petrol pumps.

A meeting held for the purpose was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Anjum Riaz Sethi, SP Headquarters Asad-ur-Rehman and other representative officers of relevant departments including Traffic Police, Forests, Highways, Environment, Sui Gas, WAPDA, and owners of petrol pumps.

The DC said that the purpose of inviting the petrol pump owners to the meeting was to ensure that if any official of any department had committed corruption for issuing the departmental NOCs, they should be pointed out. So that disciplinary action could be taken against them.

