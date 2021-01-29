UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Gives Permission For 19 New Petrol Pumps

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:38 PM

DC gives permission for 19 new petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 19 new petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 19 new petrol pumps.

A meeting held for the purpose was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Anjum Riaz Sethi, SP Headquarters Asad-ur-Rehman and other representative officers of relevant departments including Traffic Police, Forests, Highways, Environment, Sui Gas, WAPDA, and owners of petrol pumps.

The DC said that the purpose of inviting the petrol pump owners to the meeting was to ensure that if any official of any department had committed corruption for issuing the departmental NOCs, they should be pointed out. So that disciplinary action could be taken against them.

app/ir

Related Topics

Corruption Petrol Police Sui Gas WAPDA Traffic Gujranwala

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

8 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

9 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

9 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

15 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

20 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.