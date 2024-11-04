DC Gives Two-day Ultimatum To Clear Slums From Ravi Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted surprise visits across tehsil Ravi Zone, including Ravi Bank and Govt General Hospital in Shahdara
During his inspection, he oversaw operations targeting encroachments along Ravi Bank and the evacuation of nearby slums. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and the Metropolitan Officer for Ravi Zone provided detailed briefings on the situation.
The DC directed officials to expedite the removal of slums within two days and emphasized the need for beautification efforts post-evacuation, in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). He insisted on a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, warning against the permanent encroachment mafia and stressing the importance of maintaining clear roads and markets for traffic flow. Additionally, he called for all relevant institutions to contribute to enhancing the beauty of Lahore.
Meanwhile, the DC conducted a surprise visit to Govt General Hospital in Shahdara Town to evaluate administrative operations. Accompanied by the CO (MCL) and Assistant Commissioner (Ravi), he inspected various wards, engaged with patients, and prayed for their recovery.
During the visit, he assessed the stock of medicines and the hospital laboratory, urging the Medical Superintendent to ensure timely medication and compassionate care for patients. He stressed the importance of maintaining sanitation standards. Additionally, he met with dengue workers and received a briefing on ongoing dengue prevention efforts, emphasizing the need for thorough surveillance and immediate action against mosquito breeding sites, particularly given changing weather conditions. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing essential facilities to the community.
