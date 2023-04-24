DC greets patients at THQ Hospital on Eid-ul-Fitr

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza visited DHQ Hospital to meet patients under treatment in various wards including Dialysis Center on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among them.

The DC offered special prayers for the speedy recovery of the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital. On his return from a visit to the Attock Khurd Check Post, he visited a helpless, sick and injured elderly man lying on the green belt of GT Road and immediately shifted him to DHQ Hospital for treatment.

He directed the medical staff to take care of the elderly patient till his recovery.