DC Gujranwala Inspects City Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DC Gujranwala inspects city infrastructure

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Wednesday initiated a series of visits across the city as part of the Suthra Punjab program launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed visited the Nowshera Virkan area of the city.

During his visit, he inspected the water filtration plant and its operations.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued necessary orders to ensure the proper functioning of the infrastructure.

