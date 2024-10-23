DC Gujranwala Inspects City Infrastructure
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Wednesday initiated a series of visits across the city as part of the Suthra Punjab program launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed visited the Nowshera Virkan area of the city.
During his visit, he inspected the water filtration plant and its operations.
The Deputy Commissioner also issued necessary orders to ensure the proper functioning of the infrastructure.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Larkana hold meeting for Polio eradication drive7 seconds ago
-
KP govt takes pragmatic step to promote industrial development: CM’s aide10 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to finalize ‘Polio Eradication Campaign’ arrangements:21 seconds ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,200 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
Police seize large drug consignment, arrest notorious dealer10 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue activities reviewed20 minutes ago
-
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country40 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal, Kundi call on CM Sindh, country's economic, political situation discussed40 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 100 kg drugs in five operations40 minutes ago
-
KP service tribunal suspends removal order of former DG Health40 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders hold meeting post-Article 370 abrogation1 hour ago