DC Gujranwala launches anti-encroachment drive

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed has reaffirmed the administration's commitment to eliminating encroachments in Wazirabad, stressing that the operation is being carried out to benefit citizens and traders alike.

During his visit to Wazirabad on Monday, Ahmed inspected key areas, including the District Headquarters Hospital, Circular Road, and Bartan Bazaar. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Rab Nawaz Chadhar, President Central Organization of Traders Nasir Mahmudullah Wale, and other prominent figures.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive aims to facilitate trade and commerce, making it easier for people to shop and conduct business without facing difficulties.

He noted that the removal of encroachments has already improved access to markets, enabling women to shop for essential goods without hassle.

Moreover, Ahmed highlighted that the elimination of encroachments will boost business for the trading community and shopkeepers, ultimately contributing to the region's economic growth.

