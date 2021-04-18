UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Gujranwala Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market Khayali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

DC Gujranwala visits fruit & vegetable market Khayali

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja and CPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki on Sunday visited the fruit and vegetable market Khayali and reviewed the prices of fruits and vegetables.

Talking on the occasion, they said the administration and police have a joint mission to provide affordable and quality goods to masses as per government instructions.

They said the auction process in the vegetable and fruit markets was being monitored so that directly relief could be provided to the consumers.

They also inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items including flour and sugar.

They said that stern legal action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

They directed the market committee officials to improve the cleanliness in the market.

Related Topics

Police Gujranwala Sarfraz Ahmed Sunday Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

48 minutes ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance sign agreeme ..

1 hour ago

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

2 hours ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.