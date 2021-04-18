DC Gujranwala visits fruit & vegetable market Khayali

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja and CPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki on Sunday visited the fruit and vegetable market Khayali and reviewed the prices of fruits and vegetables.

Talking on the occasion, they said the administration and police have a joint mission to provide affordable and quality goods to masses as per government instructions.

They said the auction process in the vegetable and fruit markets was being monitored so that directly relief could be provided to the consumers.

They also inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items including flour and sugar.

They said that stern legal action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

They directed the market committee officials to improve the cleanliness in the market.