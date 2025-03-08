DC Gujrat Chairs Anti-dengue Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee to review ongoing anti-dengue measures.
The meeting was attended by officials from all relevant departments, where a detailed review of dengue prevention efforts was conducted. The deputy commissioner directed authorities to strengthen precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming season.
The deputy commissioner instructed the health department, municipal corporation, and other agencies to intensify efforts in eliminating dengue larvae, monitoring hotspots, and enhancing public awareness campaigns.
Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in homes, offices, and public places, he stressed that public cooperation is crucial in controlling dengue.CEO Health, Dr. Zakir Ali Rana, briefed the meeting on ongoing surveillance and daily reporting by anti-dengue teams.
The DC warned that negligence would not be tolerated, directing officials to ensure all preventive measures are effectively implemented.At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant departments were issued directives to further improve performance in combating dengue.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Magistrate arrest 7 vendors for overcharging during Ramazan inspections6 minutes ago
-
DC Gujrat chairs anti-dengue meeting6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected across Pakistan: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Four-member female burglary gang busted; stolen items recovered6 minutes ago
-
KP CM stresses to protect women’s rights within Islamic principles.6 minutes ago
-
Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' providing relief to citizens in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment6 minutes ago
-
PFA serves notices to food points for improvement6 minutes ago
-
Educated, empowered women guarantee of prosperous Punjab: CM6 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur terms housing schemes as revolutionary step towards empowerment of women6 minutes ago
-
Violence against journalists, farmers, labourers condemned16 minutes ago
-
Edhi served over 11,000 meals, hundreds assisted in emergencies16 minutes ago