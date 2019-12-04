DC Gwadar, Chinese delegation sign MoU to enhance relationship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):A delegation of People's Government of Pupong Municipality of Hunan Province of China called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Wasim here on Wednesday.

DC Gwadar and Chinese delegation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation, better planing and strengthening relationship between two countries, said a press release issued here.

DC Gwadar Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Wasim and Chinese delegation exchanged views regarding various fields of Gwadar and better planning of the district during meeting.

The delegation was agreed to declare Gwadar and Pupong Sister City in 2006 and on March 28- 2019, Beijing had signed an agreement to promote relations between two cities on equal basis, saying MoU has been signed between Chinese Overseas Port Holding Company under Sister City Relationship.

"In which the Pupong Gwadar and City Friendship Forest will be constructed, construction and maintenance of project will be responsibility of Ari Pupong Municipal People's Government under MoU", the Chinese delegation said, saying for this purpose, all financial requirement would be paid to administration of Gwadar.

"While China Overseas Port Holding Company will fulfill its responsibility for designing and construction of Gwadar", the delegation said.

The delegation from Hunan Province Pupong People's Government also visited Gwadar Institution Development Hospital, saying Gwadar Institute Development Hospital would provide free remote consultation and training in Gwadar as well as implement other projects under Sister City Relationship.