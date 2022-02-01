UrduPoint.com

DC Gwadar For Provision Of Health Facilities To People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to people

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (R) Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday visited district Headquarters Hospital Gwadar, checked attendance of doctors, inspected various departments including OPD, emergency ward, gynecology ward and medicines stock

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (R) Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday visited district Headquarters Hospital Gwadar, checked attendance of doctors, inspected various departments including OPD, emergency ward, gynecology ward and medicines stock.

The DC listened to the issues of doctors and also inspected other departments of the hospital including Children's Ward and Thalassemia Ward and inquired about the patients.

He directed the hospital authorities to utilize all out resources for the provision of best health facilities to people.

He said that action would be taken against the absent doctors saying that absence of any doctor during duty time would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, MS of Hospital Dr Abdul Latif Dashti gave a detail briefing to the DC about problems being faced by the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he would talk to the Secretary Health to resolve the issues being faced by the district hospital management so that immediate and timely medical facilities could be provided to the patients.

He also inspected the under construction work of the new building.

Earlier, the DC also paid a surprise visit to Government Girls College Gwadar where he also examined classrooms and teaching methods.

He stressed upon the students that they should focus on their education because they are the future of the nation.

He assured the principle, Zenat Basheer to take measures for addressing the problems of college and it's staff.

Related Topics

Education Visit Doctor Gwadar All Government Best

Recent Stories

Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Go ..

Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Governor Balochistan

15 seconds ago
 "Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event hi ..

"Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event highlights Pakistan tourism

19 seconds ago
 Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Busin ..

Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Businesslike

20 seconds ago
 Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand C ..

Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand Cooperation in Energy - Putin

22 seconds ago
 US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preserva ..

US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of Karachi's historic Nus ..

5 minutes ago
 European Parliament Says EU Ready to Provide Polit ..

European Parliament Says EU Ready to Provide Political Support to Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>