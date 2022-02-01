DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (R) Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday visited district Headquarters Hospital Gwadar, checked attendance of doctors, inspected various departments including OPD, emergency ward, gynecology ward and medicines stock.

The DC listened to the issues of doctors and also inspected other departments of the hospital including Children's Ward and Thalassemia Ward and inquired about the patients.

He directed the hospital authorities to utilize all out resources for the provision of best health facilities to people.

He said that action would be taken against the absent doctors saying that absence of any doctor during duty time would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, MS of Hospital Dr Abdul Latif Dashti gave a detail briefing to the DC about problems being faced by the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he would talk to the Secretary Health to resolve the issues being faced by the district hospital management so that immediate and timely medical facilities could be provided to the patients.

He also inspected the under construction work of the new building.

Earlier, the DC also paid a surprise visit to Government Girls College Gwadar where he also examined classrooms and teaching methods.

He stressed upon the students that they should focus on their education because they are the future of the nation.

He assured the principle, Zenat Basheer to take measures for addressing the problems of college and it's staff.