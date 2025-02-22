DC Gwadar issues final warning to 381 Levies Personnel to join Police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Hamoodur Rehman on Saturday issued a final warning notice to 381 personnel of the Levies Force and directed them to join the police immediately as per the decision of the Home Department and the Director General of Levies.

He clarified that all those officials who have not yet reported to the police , their dismissal is final.However, they are given a last chance to complete their joining till Sunday evening.

Otherwise, their employment will be terminated and February salary will also be withheld, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner strongly emphasized that this is the last notice and its implementation should be ensured at all costs.