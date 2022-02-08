DC Gwadar urges students to pay attention on acquiring quality education

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Captain (Rtd) Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday visited Government Model High School to inspect its various class rooms for reviewing method of teaching.

The DC expressed his satisfaction on better teaching system and performance of the Principal after asking questions from students regarding their syllabuses.

He advised the students to pay full attention on acquiring quality education to utilize their capabilities for the development of the country and the province in future.

He also checked the attendance of teachers and their performance.

Earlier, the Principle briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the provision of education to the students and other required matters.

The DC assured the Principal of taking all possible measures to address issues of the teachers and the school for improvement of education.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited the City of Gwadar early morning to review cleanliness condition of the area.

He also urged the citizen to play their significant role to maintain sanitary of the city despite they would keep disposal rubbish in collection points.

Later, he also visited Municipal Committee's Office where he was briefed about the cleansing of the city.

The DC directed relevant official to more improve sanitary system of respective areas of the city.

