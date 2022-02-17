DC Gwadar urges teachers, parents to play role for school admission drive

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday said the officers of Education Department, teachers, parents and civil society should play their due role to make school admission campaign successful for the year 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday said the officers of Education Department, teachers, parents and civil society should play their due role to make school admission campaign successful for the year 2022.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting which was attended by District Education Officer Azizullah Baloch, Zahid Hussain Baloch and other officers.

The DC said the inclusion of parents, teachers and civil society in campaign of admission in school was aimed to make new generation educated.

He also directed the education officers to encourage the people to conduct walks and other events in this regard so that awareness could be created among the people that they should pay attention to their children and enroll them in educational institutes.

"Quality education is essential for development of any country and the province," he said.