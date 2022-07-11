DC Gwadar visits Judicial lock-up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch visited the judicial lock-up on the first day of Eid and met the prisoners and distributed sweets among the prisoners.

On the occasion the DC inquired from the prisoners about their problems.

He also met QRF soldiers of Levies Force.

Later, he also visited the Levies Police Station and met the Levies men.