DC Hafizabad distributes prizes for best wheat production

Hafizabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Three progressive farmers were adjudged best wheat growers on Saturday for getting record wheat yield per acre this year by the provincial agriculture department.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warriach and Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Yousaf distributed awards to Muhammad Raheeel of Kot Nakki, Haji Gulzar Ahmad of Panjhata and Muhamad Asif of Sukheke.

They secured 65 maunds, 55 maunds and 53 maunds of wheat per acre respectively, and were awarded cash prizes of Rs.3 lakh, Rs.2 lakh and 1 lakh each.

Addressing the gathering, DC called upon the farmers to avail of the subsidy provided by the government to boost food production as well as to ameliorate their own lot.

The Deputy Director Agriculture advised the farmers to use improved seeds and apply chemical fertilizers according to the advice of the field staff of the department to maximize their production.