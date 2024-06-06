Open Menu

DC Hafizabad Orders Immediate Hospital Cleanliness Improvements

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Madam Sundas Irshad, visited government hospitals in Kot Nawan and Sarupwala on Wednesday.

As per details, she reviewed medical facilities, staff attendance, medication records, and overall management. Expressing dissatisfaction with unclean bed sheets, washrooms, and general hygiene, she instructed District Manager HFMC Muhammad Iqbal and the hospital administration to improve cleanliness immediately.

At Kot Nawan BHU, she inspected staff attendance, medication records, patient care, and children's vaccinations.

She emphasized maintaining clean bed sheets for patients.

Later, at Sarupwala BHU, she reiterated the need for better hygiene.

She stated that providing quality healthcare is a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and negligence will not be tolerated.

She directed the District Manager PHFMC to ensure cleanliness, free medication, and staff attendance in all district hospitals.

