DC hails business community for active participation in welfare works

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan along with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) delegation paid visit to Ehsaas Dastar Khwan here on Friday.

The deputy commissioner and MCCI delegation also ate meal by sitting with the citizens.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that business community was providing assistance in Ehsaas Dastar Khwan effectively.

He said that a group of philanthropists was being formed to extend the scope of Dastar Khwans.

Amir Karim said the process of providing free meal to labour community and deserving people would be continued.

The MCCI delegation included MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Senior Vice President Sohail Tofail, Naveed Iqbal and Sheikh Faisal Saeed.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan and RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin were present.