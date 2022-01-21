UrduPoint.com

DC Hails Business Community's Support To Ehsaas Dastarkhwan Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

DC hails business community's support to Ehsaas Dastarkhwan facility

Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan accompanying a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), on Friday visited Ehsaas Dastarkhwan at general bus stand as part of efforts to form a philanthropists' group to expand free meal facility to benefit more poor and needy people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan accompanying a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), on Friday visited Ehsaas Dastarkhwan at general bus stand as part of efforts to form a philanthropists' group to expand free meal facility to benefit more poor and needy people.

MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, SVP Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal, Sheikh Faisal Saeed besides officials including ADCR and Secretary RTA took food at the Ehsaas Dastarkhwan and discussed ways to expand the scope of free meal initiative.

The DC hailed the business community for their continued support to government's initiatives to benefit the poor and briefed them that the facility can feed 350 individuals at a time and has a separate space for poor women to enjoy meal from 2pm to 4 pm every day.

He said that the process to serve free meals would continue unhindered and added that the MCCI delegation has promised full support to expand the Ehsaas Dastarkhwan facility.

Related Topics

Multan Business Poor RTA Chamber Women Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Germany's Baerbock to Participate in EU Foreign Af ..

Germany's Baerbock to Participate in EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels - Be ..

2 minutes ago
 Swiss President Meets With Lavrov, Says Dialogue I ..

Swiss President Meets With Lavrov, Says Dialogue Important for European Security

2 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies Announces Withdrawal From Myanmar Ov ..

TotalEnergies Announces Withdrawal From Myanmar Over Ongoing Human Rights Violat ..

2 minutes ago
 PDWP approves seven schemes

PDWP approves seven schemes

2 minutes ago
 Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hop ..

Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hopes Moscow Will Influence Iran ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Ag ..

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russia on January 24 - S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.