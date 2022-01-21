Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan accompanying a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), on Friday visited Ehsaas Dastarkhwan at general bus stand as part of efforts to form a philanthropists' group to expand free meal facility to benefit more poor and needy people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan accompanying a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), on Friday visited Ehsaas Dastarkhwan at general bus stand as part of efforts to form a philanthropists' group to expand free meal facility to benefit more poor and needy people.

MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, SVP Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal, Sheikh Faisal Saeed besides officials including ADCR and Secretary RTA took food at the Ehsaas Dastarkhwan and discussed ways to expand the scope of free meal initiative.

The DC hailed the business community for their continued support to government's initiatives to benefit the poor and briefed them that the facility can feed 350 individuals at a time and has a separate space for poor women to enjoy meal from 2pm to 4 pm every day.

He said that the process to serve free meals would continue unhindered and added that the MCCI delegation has promised full support to expand the Ehsaas Dastarkhwan facility.