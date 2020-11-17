DC hails Hindu community on occasion of Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khran Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai on Tuesday visited Hindu Mehalla and congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

At the moment, members of Hindu community including Chaudhry Anand Lal, Dr. Hari Lal, Dr. Mohan Kataria, former Councilor Chaudhry Sunil Kumar and Advocate Kanwal Kumar welcomed the Deputy Commissioner during visit. Deputy Commissioner Kharan hailed the Hindu community on Diwali and presented a gift of cake to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said minority communities including Hindu community were playing their role for development of the country.

The Hindu community also informed the Deputy Commissioner about their problems being faced by them in the area. The DC also assured the minority community living in Kharan would protect their rights and provide them safety in every possible way.

He said that the Hindu community of Kharan has been living here for centuries and their life and death was now with this land, saying that their rights would also be sheltered on the basis of equality. "My door is open for the minority community so that they can come to my office for addressing their issues on a priority basis," he added.