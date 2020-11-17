UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Hails Hindu Community On Occasion Of Diwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

DC hails Hindu community on occasion of Diwali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khran Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai on Tuesday visited Hindu Mehalla and congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

At the moment, members of Hindu community including Chaudhry Anand Lal, Dr. Hari Lal, Dr. Mohan Kataria, former Councilor Chaudhry Sunil Kumar and Advocate Kanwal Kumar welcomed the Deputy Commissioner during visit. Deputy Commissioner Kharan hailed the Hindu community on Diwali and presented a gift of cake to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said minority communities including Hindu community were playing their role for development of the country.

The Hindu community also informed the Deputy Commissioner about their problems being faced by them in the area. The DC also assured the minority community living in Kharan would protect their rights and provide them safety in every possible way.

He said that the Hindu community of Kharan has been living here for centuries and their life and death was now with this land, saying that their rights would also be sheltered on the basis of equality. "My door is open for the minority community so that they can come to my office for addressing their issues on a priority basis," he added.

Related Topics

Minority Visit Kharan

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

26 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

26 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

26 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.