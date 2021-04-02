UrduPoint.com
DC Handed Over Financial Assistance Cheque To Ailing Person

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:14 PM

The behalf of MNA Shazia Mari and Sindh govt, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja along with Osama Mari on Friday handed over Rs. 200,000

200,000 cheque to ailing person Juma Kumbhar According to handout issued by the district information office Juma Kumbhar who was suffering from a mysterious diseased had shared his miserable economic conditions in a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his recent visit to Khipro and MNA Shazia Marri had assured jumma Kumbhar for financial help and he was also treated on govt expenditure, Meanwhile Juma Kanbhar has expressed gratitude to Sindh govt and MNA Shazia for extending him financial support

