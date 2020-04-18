UrduPoint.com
DC Handed Over PPEs To DHO For Doctors, Paramedics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

DC handed over PPEs to DHO for doctors, paramedics

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Sahid Rao Saturday handed over 73 complete personal protection equipments (PPE) to district Health officer (DHO) Dr Sikandar Ali Abassi

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Sahid Rao Saturday handed over 73 complete personal protection equipments (PPE) to district Health officer (DHO) Dr Sikandar Ali Abassi.

The DC said that these equipments were being provided by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for the doctors and paramedics treating coronavirus patients.

The deputy commissioner advised the people to follow instructions of Sindh government about lockdown administered as precautionary measure to contain spread of the deadly virus.

